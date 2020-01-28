NEW ORLEANS — The impeachment has a lot of elements of a legal trial. It has a judge. It has the prosecution, the Democrats. It has the defense, the President's legal team, and it has a jury, the Senators.

But as we're seeing, the impeachment is its own creature.

Fair and impartial are words that often go with a trial, but political analyst Ron Faucheux said the impeachment is anything but.

"What we're seeing is a hybrid of a normal Senate session that is being conducted under the rubric of a trial," said Faucheux.

Faucheux said the impeachment is far from a legal trial. For example, when's the last time you saw a juror go on TV after listening to the day's arguments? When's the last time you saw jurors trying to steer the outcome while also having the responsibility of deciding it? Listen to what Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer said before the impeachment trial began.

RELATED: Trump Middle East peace plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze

RELATED: Trump team argues impeachment not about 'unsourced manuscripts'

RELATED: GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses

"Here in the Senate, the President's lawyers will finally receive a level playing field with the House Democrats and will finally be able to present the President's case," said Sen. McConnell, R-Kentucky.

"So McConnell seems to want a trial with no existing evidence, and no new evidence," said Sen Schumer, D-New York.

Then there's the defendant, the President. In most trials, a defendant will keep a low profile. President Trump has tweeted and voiced his critiques and criticisms throughout the hearings.

Finally, back to the jurors, Faucheux said some Senators up for election will have to weigh their decisions carefully. In this unique setting, some jurors may not only be deciding the fate of the President but also their political future.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.