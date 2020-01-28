SAN DIEGO — A letter received by the Central Courthouse at C Street and Union in downtown San Diego Tuesday that contained a orange-red substance on it turned out to be red pepper and water, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The letter was sent to the jury services office on the 3rd floor, according to court officials.

In an abundance of caution, the Public Affairs Office closed the jury services office and released all jurors that were in the jury lounge.

Pursuant to their protocol, they also turned off the air conditioning on floors 1 through 4 as they waited for the HAZMAT team to clear the area.

No evacuations were ordered and businesses outside of the jury services office remained open during the investigation.

Around 1:00 p.m., court operations returned to normal, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.