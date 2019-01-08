SAN DIEGO — At least 2 people were injured in a traffic accident involving two school buses and a moving truck, according to Cal Fire.

The crash happened Thursday around noon on State Route 76 near Valley Center Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol on scene, the buses were transporting a church group out of Los Angeles. At a roundabout, the larger bus struck the U-Haul which caused it to hit the smaller bus.

One adult and one minor were transported to a local hospital, 9 minors were evaluated and cleared, according to Cal Fire.

Highway 76 has reopened with traffic control after the westbound side of the roadway was previous blocked.