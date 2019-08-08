SAN DIEGO — A blaze broke out Thursday morning and damaged a restaurant in Del Mar.



The non-injury fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the Taste of Thai restaurant off San Andres Drive north of Via Del La Valley, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



The blaze began in the kitchen and quickly spread to the restaurant's roof and attic area, according to fire officials.



Crews had the flames under control within an hour.



The cause of the blaze was under investigation.