SAN DIEGO — A Nissan Versa ended up underneath a semi-truck following a collision Monday morning on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, and the driver of the compact car who avoided serious injury was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, authorities said.



The car landed upside down after colliding with the truck just before 6 a.m. on westbound I-8 near Main Street, triggering lane closures and a SigAlert, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was identified as 56-year-old Heidi Farst, according to CHP.



Farst was freed from the wreckage and transported to Sharp Memorial

Hospital for what were described as minor injuries, a CHP dispatcher said. She

was then booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on suspicion of DUI,

according to Garrow.

No other injuries were reported.



All lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m.