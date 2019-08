SAN DIEGO — A crash involving a big rig and a car prompted a Sig Alert Monday morning after the car was pinned under the semi’s trailer.

It happened on Interstate 8 near Main Street in El Cajon. The car flipped over and ended up under the wheels of the big rig’s back trailer.

At least one person was transported to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said.

The right lane of westbound I-8 was blocked in the immediate area.