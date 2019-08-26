SAN DIEGO — A man is dead after crashing into a trolley pole at a high rate of speed in Encanto, sending his engine flying across the road into another car early Monday morning, according to San Diego police.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Woodman Street.

Emergency crews had to remove the roof of the red Hyundai Sonata involved in the crash. According to police, the driver was going northbound on Woodman at a high rate of speed. The driver crossed Imperial Avenue and flew 15 to 20 feet off the road, hitting a pole on the tracks. The engine flew out and landed on a parked car across the street on Aiken Street.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed trolley service in the area will be shut down until further notice. A SigAlert was issued on Imperial Avenue between North 66th Street and 68th Street.

SDPD and San Diego Fire-Rescue are investigating the incident.