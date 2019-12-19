SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a fire ripped through a home in Imperial Beach, where a family of four were able to escape unharmed.

The fire was reported at around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Thelborn Way, according to San Diego police.



When fire crews arrived on scene, they say they saw flames reaching higher than the chimney.

Police told News 8 that the fire started on the deck in the backyard and spread through the kitchen, causing major damage to the home.

Authorities say there were fireworks in the back of the house that were going off during the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.