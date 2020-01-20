LA MESA, Calif. — WARNING: This story contains a graphic image that some may find disturbing.

La mesa police are looking into a disturbing video posted to Twitter that appears to show a local businessman groping a woman outside his store.



Users in the "La Mesa Happenings" Facebook page identified the man in the video as the owner of Peter's Mens Apparel on La Mesa Boulevard. The video appears to show him groping a woman outside the store in broad daylight.

In the tweet below from the La Mesa Police Department, you can see a woman being touched by a man. La mesa police say they are aware of the video and will be following up with any potential victims.

A note has been distributed to nearby business owners warning them of what they say is unwelcome and inappropriate behavior. That note says, the owner of the men’s resale shop was “spitting on people walking by (assault), groping and/or body shaming store patrons, and as of 1/19/20, engaging in lewd sex acts documented on video, just outside his shop.” That note also advises all La Mesa business owners to come to the next La Mesa City Council meeting to make their voices heard.

News 8 also noticed a long list of negative Yelp reviews about the business owner with people also accusing him of so-called "creepy behavior" and catcalls, and body shaming. Some of the reviews date back to June of last year.

La Mesa City Council meets a week from Tuesday and several residents are expected to be there to make formal complaints about the business owner.