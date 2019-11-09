SAN DIEGO — San Diego lifeguards rescued a teenager who was seen struggling in the water after jumping off of a cliff near Pappy’s Point in Sunset Cliffs Wednesday morning.

More than a dozen lifeguards were in the water and on jet skis looking for any signs of the teen for about an hour. He was later found and transported to UC San Diego Health for further evaluation.

“There are reports that he’s not a very good swimmer, so immediately once he went into the water he started having trouble and submerged under water,” Lt. Lifeguard Rick Romero said.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates