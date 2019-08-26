SAN DIEGO — A man climbed through a window of a Pacific Beach home Monday morning and attacked a woman in her bedroom before fleeing, police said.



Dispatchers received a call around 5:15 a.m. from the victim, who reported that she found a man in her bedroom after he apparently entered through a window of her home on Grand Avenue near Olney Street, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



The woman also reported that the man had attacked her, but she was able to get away and lock herself in her roommate's bedroom before calling police, Hernandez said.



Officers arrived and searched the home, but found no one inside.



Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries, including a bloody nose, but she declined transport to a hospital, Hernandez said.



No detailed description of the intruder was immediately available.