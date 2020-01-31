SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.



The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. on northbound I-5 just north of the Aliso Creek rest area on the northbound side, according to a California Highway Patrol.



The victim, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene, a CHP dispatcher said.



No details about the victim or the vehicle involved were immediately available.



Authorities shut down all lanes on northbound I-5 following the crash, but opened the left lane around 7 a.m.



As of 7:40 a.m., traffic on the northbound highway was backed up to State Route 76.