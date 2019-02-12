SAN DIEGO —

A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a minivan Monday morning near an Interstate 5 off-ramp in the Middletown area, police said.



The driver remained at the scene of the collision, which was reported around 5:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of India Street near the off-ramp from northbound I-5, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.



A 55-year-old man behind the wheel of a Chrysler minivan was exiting northbound I-5 at India Street when he struck a 38-year-old man as he was attempting to cross the street, Delimitros said.



The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said. The man's name was withheld pending family notification.



Authorities shut down the off-ramp and northbound India Street from Laurel Street for the investigation. The off-ramp and all lanes were reopened by 8:40 a.m.