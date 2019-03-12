SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured by a car in National City, authorities said Tuesday.



The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Calle Abajo and Valley Road, just north of State Route 54, according to National City police.



The victim died from injuries suffered in the crash, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.



No details about the victim, the car involved or its driver were immediately available, but the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.



Authorities shut down Valley Road between Sweetwater Road and Reo Drive for the crash investigation.