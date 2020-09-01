ALPINE, Calif. — Parents and Sheriff deputies are on high alert in Alpine after young students said they were followed by a driver near Joan MacQueen Middle School.

According to sheriff’s, the driver was seen following the students both to and from the school. The student said the driver even slowed down next to them at one point. The driver did not contact the students, but extra volunteer patrol units and deputies were patrolling near the school as a precaution.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored truck, possibly grey, with tinted windows. It is unclear if the driver was the only person in the vehicle and how many students were followed.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone that may know something about this incident to call them. They are also warning families to call them first instead of starting social media rumors.

The school district sent the following letter to parents after the safety alert.

Dear Families,

At the Alpine Union School District, one of our key priorities is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for students. We also believe in communicating openly with our school community about incidents that occur on or near our school campuses.



Today, a Joan MacQueen Middle School student reported being approached by a stranger in a white-greyish four-door truck with tinted windows on Victoria Drive and Sneath Way. We have met with the Alpine Sheriff’s Deputies and have requested extra patrols at our schools. Deputies will be present after school today, and the detectives are investigating.



We have asked all campuses to be vigilant about safety. I hope you will partner with us in our efforts to keep our children safe by appropriately talking about this incident at home and discussing how to practice proactive safety skills. Some best practices include: Telling your child that if a stranger ever approaches and offers a ride or treats or asks for help with a task (like helping find a lost dog), your child should step away, firmly yell "No!" and run from the area immediately. Your child should always tell you or another trusted adult (like a teacher or childcare worker) what happened or if they feel unsafe in a situation. Please remind your child that if they see something, say something.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (619) 659-2600 with any additional information.