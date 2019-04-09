SAN DIEGO — A two-alarm fire erupted at a warehouse in Miramar Wednesday morning.

It broke out just after 3:00 a.m. at the sign making company, Above All Advertising in the 6900 block of Corte Sante Fe off of Miramar Road, the San Diego Fire Rescue Department said.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke filled the warehouse making it difficult for crews to find the source of the fire, which turned out to be paper goods stacked in the back of the warehouse, SDFD Deputy Chief Steve Wright said.

Several firefighters worked to knock down the blaze and had it under control by 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.