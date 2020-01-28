EL CAJON, Calif. — An SUV crashed into a power pole Tuesday morning near an El Cajon intersection, causing an outage that left almost 1,700 customers without power, police said.



The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Second Street, according to El Cajon police.



It was not immediately clear if the anyone was injured in the crash.



An outage was reported around the same time affecting 1,697 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the El Cajon, Granite Hills and Singing Hills areas, according to the SDG&E online outage map.



As of 6:10 a.m., power had been restored to all but 1,007 customers and the remaining customers were expected to have power back by 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to SDG&E.



Authorities shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of East Washington Avenue near South Second Street following the crash.