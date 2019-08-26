SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are looking for a vandal who smashed several car windows in Bankers Hill.

Neighbors called police around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when they heard glass shattering.

Seven cars in the 400 block of Fir Street and two cars on 5th Avenue were damaged, according to police.

Neighbors say they saw a man walking down the street with two metal poles.

Officers say they left notes on the damaged cars to let residents know reports have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.