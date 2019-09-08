SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego Friday will begin an emergency construction project to stabilize a cliff area and roadway in La Jolla following an analysis by geology experts.



Experts discovered a zone of weakness where a local sea cave called Cook’s Crack is located underneath Coast Boulevard and recommended action be taken. The city immediately shut down the street Thursday evening and initiated an emergency contract to reinforce the cave.



As part of the stabilization project, sections of Cave Street and Coast Boulevard will be closed temporarily to all traffic for about six weeks while the work is completed. City officials say all efforts will be made to accommodate access for nearby residents and businesses in some fashion.

The city will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.