SAN DIEGO — A 39-year-old woman was fatally injured Sunday when two jet skis crashed in a Carlsbad lagoon, authorities said.



The collision happened about 4 p.m. at the Agua Hedionda Lagoon on Harrison Street, according to Carlsbad police.



A 17-year-old boy was piloting one jet ski, while the other was driven by a man with the fatally injured woman as a passenger, according to Lieutenant Greg White.



The woman died at the hospital. She was taken from the accident scene in extremely critical condition. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

No additional injuries were reported. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, White said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.