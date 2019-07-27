SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday released the name of a construction worker killed this week in a worksite accident at the University of California San Diego.

Sergio Cruz, 32, was helping build a mixed-use project called North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood at the La Jolla-area campus when a rebar wall frame collapsed onto him and three fellow laborers shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to university officials and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Medics took the four Clark Construction employees to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where Cruz was pronounced dead from head injuries later in the morning. The other victims were treated for minor injuries, UCSD spokeswoman Christine Clark said.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, will investigate the case and determine if any citations are warranted, as is standard in cases of serious industrial accidents in the state.