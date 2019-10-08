SAN DIEGO — The border wall in Otay Mesa was completed on Friday as crews installed the final panel of that section.

The section of fencing stretches from near the Pacific Ocean to Otay Mountain and is double the height of the old fencing.

The current administration allocated $147 million for the 14-mile project in 2017, with work starting last May. The upgraded border wall will help free up agents for other more rural locations.

The completion of the fence comes as Border Patrol faces an increasing number of assaults and apprehensions nationwide.

On Friday, agents pointed to other infrastructure projects such as lighting, ground sensors and cameras that work together to secure the border. The new fencing, however, will allow agents to see potential dangers on the other side.