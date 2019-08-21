SAN DIEGO — Two diners were injured Tuesday when a car crashed through a front window at a Vietnamese eatery in a South Bay strip mall.

The four-door Lexus sedan plowed into Pho 7 Cow restaurant in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue shortly after 2 p.m., when the driver accidentally accelerated forward instead of in reverse while trying to back out of a parking space, according to the National City Fire Department.

The car smashed through a ground-to-ceiling window and struck a booth where three adults were eating, NCFD Battalion Chief Robert Hernandez said.

Medics took two of the diners to a trauma center for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries. The third victim was evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel and declined to be transported for hospital care.

The two people who were in the vehicle were unhurt.

The head of the city building department evaluated the multi-tenant structure that houses the restaurant at South Bay Plaza shopping center and determined that it would require no repairs beyond replacement of the shattered window, Hernandez said.