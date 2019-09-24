SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old woman was found lying on the ground after suffering an injury near the border wall Tuesday morning by U.S. Border Patrol, agents said.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. near Monument Road and Hollister Street in the Tijuana River Valley area.



San Diego firefighters say the woman was on a steep hill and had to be hoisted into a helicopter.



The woman was flown to Scripps Mercy Hospital with a possible injury to her ankle.



It's still not clear if she was illegally trying to cross the border.