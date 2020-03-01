SAN DIEGO — Three people were arrested in Arizona after a San Diego man was kidnapped, robbed and shot in Phoenix on Sunday, police said this week.

Court documents show the man, identified as Anthony Grad, was sleeping in his Jeep Wrangler parked at an apartment complex early Sunday morning after having an argument with his girlfriend.

Grad is a 32-year-old commercial real estate agent who lives in San Diego. As of Thursday, he was back in town staying with a friend. His friend told News 8 Grad is doing OK following the alleged attack but said he was too shaken to talk about surviving the traumatic crime.

Phoenix police said Grad, an Ohio State fan, was in town for the Fiesta Bowl that was played on Saturday.

The victim told authorities a man wearing a ski mask knocked on the window and said Grad was parked in his parking space. The victim partially rolled down the window and the man then pointed a pistol at his head and ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle, according to court documents.

Two other men wearing ski masks showed up and they forced Grad in the backseat of the Jeep.

They drove Grad to an ATM and forced him to take out money. They then drove him to another area of Phoenix and told him to get out of the Jeep and walk away backward.

Grad told investigators that's when one of the men pointed the gun at him and he turned around and ran. He was shot in the lower back as he was running away, court documents allege. Grad told police he believes the assailant shot toward him six to eight times.

Grad ran to nearby homes looking for help. Ring doorbell video captured as he pleaded for help at someone's door.

"Just call 911," Grad can be heard saying. "I've been shot. I swear to God."

The Phoenix firefighter whose doorbell it was wouldn't answer the door but called 911.

Grad was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, police reported.

Investigators said the suspects took Grad's phone and the Jeep. Police were able to trace his phone and found the Jeep parked in front of a home.

Police said the three suspects were still inside the Jeep when they arrived. The suspects sped away through the neighborhood until they eventually stopped.

Police arrested Roderick Jabri Smith, 18, and two juveniles.

Smith allegedly admitted to pointing the gun at the victim and forcing him to withdraw $300 to $600 from an ATM.

Smith reportedly told investigators they drove around with the victim and smoked weed.

Smith claims he stayed in the Jeep when the victim was told to get out. He said the other two suspects got out with the victim. That's when he said he heard several gunshots, according to court documents.

Smith is a convicted felon and is on probation. His bond was set at $75,000. He was ordered to not have any contact with his co-defendants.

He will be back in court on January 6. There was no update on the victim’s condition as of Thursday evening.

Grad's sister posted the following posts to her Facebook account: