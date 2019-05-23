SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department swore in its newest and youngest officer on Wednesday. Liam also became the first Make-a-Wish child in San Diego to become a police officer. His first call on duty was a bank robbery and arrest.

The 5-year-old could have wished for any experience in the world, but his dream was to join the SDPD. Riding in on a custom motorcycle and wearing his personalized uniform and helmet, Liam first got to meet San Diego Mayor Faulconer who gave him some words of encouragement.

“Liam, the entire city supports you,” said the mayor. “We are proud of you."

Next the SDPD Chief David Nisleit swore Liam in as an official officer.

"Liam will be sworn in as the youngest San Diego police officer and will work with us to protect our city,” said SDPD Chief David Nisleit. “Thank you, Liam. Thank you so much for making this possible today."

Liam was born with a congenital heart defect, but thanks in part to the Make-a-Wish Foundation, he is seeing his life beyond his illness.

"He will be undergoing surgeries throughout the course of his life,” said Make-a-Wish representative Suzanne Husby. “So, it is something that is present in his life and is a bit of an interruption to his typical childhood.”

In fact, just minutes after we was sworn-in, Liam got dispatched to an “active bank robbery” at the Bank of America in Downtown San Diego. With the help of his partner, he caught the “criminal” red-handed and took him into custody. During interrogation, Liam even got the “bad guy” to confess.

Not bad for his first day on the job.

See more of Officer Liam's special day below.