SAN DIEGO — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker's office at the Capitol saying "no one is above the law."

The move puts the Democratic speaker's stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.

Pelosi says the president "must be held accountable."

In an impeachment proceeding, House members at the committee level initiates hearings and oversees the investigation into any alleged crimes.

Dan Butler is a professor of political science at UC San Diego.

“They are going to gather the evidence and decide: Is there enough here to that we should have a vote to impeach?” he said.

According to Butler, if there is enough evidence, the entire House of Representatives would vote. A simple majority, 218 votes, would be required to impeach.

“In the House, the Democrats have a majority. If all Democrats voted together, they would be able to pass an impeachment,” he said.

Impeachment would not mean the president is guilty, nor would it remove him from office. Instead, it would move the process from the House to the Republican-held Senate which conducts a trial and makes decisions on guilt.

The Senate is a higher bar, though, to convict – requiring a two-thirds majority vote.

“It seems unlikely you would get two-thirds. That would be all Democrats, plus 20 Republicans,” said Butler.

If the Senate were to find the president guilty, they could remove him from office and even bar him from holding office in the future.

No president has, so far, been removed from office. Richard Nixon resigned before the House took up a full vote on impeachment.

Bill Clinton was formally impeached, but the Senate vote on conviction did not reach the necessary two-thirds majority.

“We have not seen anyone go so far as to remove the president from office, but we’ll see,” said Butler.

President Donald Trump reacted swiftly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the Democratic-controlled House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.

Trump noted that Pelosi's announcement came as he met with world leaders at the United Nations. He tweeted that "the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!"

Trump tweets: "They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!"