A group of San Diego residents and local organizations plan to hold a news conference Tuesday to call for a moratorium on the city's use of Smart Streetlights. Organizers say they are joining together to ask the city to stop the “use, installation and acquisition” of the streetlights because of concerns over surveillance and transparency.

The groups, which include Universidad Popular, the Council on American-Islamic Relations San Diego and People Over Profit, say that in 2016 the San Diego City Council approved retrofitting about 14,000 outdoor streetlights citywide using Smart Streetlights, but did not consider the privacy issues they raised.

The groups – which are calling themselves an anti-surveillance coalition - say the lights pose a threat to civil rights and liberties as there are no accountability measures or community oversight policies in place for what is done with the data collected from the Smart Streetlights.

The organizations plan to submit a letter to Mayor Kevin Faulconer requesting the moratorium plus the following:

Public participation in the creation of legally enforceable policies and oversight over the use and operation of technology

Public records that identify how these Smart Streetlights have been used and accessed

The coalition plans to meet at San Diego City Hall starting at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.