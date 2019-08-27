SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire that broke out at Camp Pendleton Monday has burned at least 15 acres, authorities reported.



The fire is located at Range 409 at the northeast end of the base, Camp Pendleton officials reported in a tweet around 5 p.m. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department and aviation crews are responding to the fire.



As of around 6 p.m., the fire had burned 15 acres. Base officials said the fire is not threatening structures or off-base property.







Smoky skies from the Red Mountain viewpoint could be seen from SDG&E's Alert fire camera.



Smoke was also visible from Fallbrook but the North County Fire Department said the fire was not threatening the area.



"There is no threat to our district at this time," North County Fire tweeted.



Camp Pendleton will release more information about the fire as it is received.