SAN DIEGO — While many agree upgrades are needed on Fiesta Island, two proposals - that would affect the south side of the island where the dog park is located - are pitting paddle boaters against dog owners.

The two proposals going before the San Diego Planning Commission to upgrade Fiesta Island include adding children play structures, picnic areas, hiking trails and a concession stand.

While neither proposal would get rid of the dog park, one plan – known as Plan A – would make it smaller by a couple miles to make room for a new road and a dedicated launching area for non-motorized boats.

Carolyn Chase is the president of the group Fiesta Island Dog Owners, FIDO. She is encouraging people to vote for Plan B, which would keep the dog park the same.

“We don’t need to pave another road through paradise. This is low maintenance, very well used - 365 days a year,” she said.

Organizations like Team Survivor, a non-profit paddle group, said the boat launch is a necessary change.

“No one in the paddling community wants to not have a dog park, but we need to share the resources together,” said Jean Snow.

The San Diego Planning Commission is expected to hear both proposals Thursday morning. The commission can decide to go with one of the proposals or neither of them - which would mean, back to the drawing board.