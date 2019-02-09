SAN DIEGO — A section of bluff collapsed in Encinitas Sunday night but no injuries were reported, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The collapse was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the north end of San Elijo State Beach near Neptune Avenue, which runs the length of the beach, according to officials.

The Encinitas collapse came a day after a chunk of the bluff along Torrey Pines State Beach fell Saturday. No one was injured in that collapse either.

Saturday's collapse happened almost a month since three people were killed at Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas when a bluff collapsed.

