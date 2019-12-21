SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of San Diegans on Friday attended Senator Bernie Sanders' immigration town hall in San Ysidro to hear his plan on immigration reform.

Friday's visit was the senator's fourth stop to San Diego this election cycle. During his town hall, Senator Sanders also tackled on issues like healthcare, prison reform, and $15 minimum wage. His main focus, however, was immigration reform.

"Our job together is to end the demonetization of the undocumented in this country," said Sanders.

A Bonita High Sanders supporter asked the Vermont senator if there was a way to find a humanitarian and common ground way to deal with the border crisis.

"I absolutely believe we can bring the American people together and do what they want," he said.

Sanders has said that as president he would dismantle ICE and CPB. He would also stop raids and decriminalize the border crossing.

"He is going to end the humanitarian crisis at the border, which is horrible to see moms getting separated from their kids," said Sergio Goydoy, a Sanders supporter.

Senator Sanders would also create a pathway for citizenship for Dramers.

Maya Dixon, a San Diego State University student and a first-time voter next November, said, "The way Bernie talks about immigrants really sticks out because he treats immigrants like human beings."

Sanders' immigration reform is considered to be one of the most detailed of the democratic presidential candidates and most progressive. He will be in Venice Saturday with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.