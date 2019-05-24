IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif — Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Border Patrol spotted three people riding into the country on black spray painted jetskis in the water off Imperial Beach. The agents caught two of the people, but the third went back into the ocean to elude the agents.

Border Patrol lost sight of the person in the surf which prompted a response from the Coast Guard helicopter. They looked for the person for an hour before they called off the search. Around 1 a.m. the Coast Guard reported they were no longer looking for the person.