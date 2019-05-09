LA CRESTA, Calif. — Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are responding to the scene of a brush fire in the La Crest area. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road just east of Murrieta.

The so-called Tenaja Fire was estimated at 150 acres as of an update from Cal Fire at 6:15 p.m.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, there is a mandatory evacuation order for all residences along The Trails Circle, in La Cresta. There is an evacuation order for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center located at 39400 Clinton Keith Road.

Clinton Keith Road was closed south of Avenida La Cresta just after 5 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

