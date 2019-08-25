SAN DIEGO — A brush fire that began Sunday on the south side of the border with Mexico and crossed into the United States has been 95% contained, county fire officials said.



The fire was burning in the area east of the Otay port of entry, according to Cal Fire San Diego.



It expanded into San Diego at about 4 p.m. and burned about 20 acres as of 4:50 p.m.on Sunday. At 5:20 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

Air and ground resources were working on mop-up operations and containment Sunday night.

On Monday evening , Cal Fire tweeted an update with the containment at 95% and updated acreage at 25.

There are no structures in the area.