SAN DIEGO — A building on the campus of San Diego City College was evacuated Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday, according to social media posts by the school. An Instagram post stated that a "suspicious package" was found in the A Building prompting people to be evacuated from the area.

Authorities including San Diego police and fire crews responded to the campus located on Park Boulevard in the downtown area.

The San Diego Fire Department bomb team captain said the item turned out to be a modified battery pack that "appeared strange."

No other areas of campus were affected and classes remained in session. No injuries were reported, according to SDFD.