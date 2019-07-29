SAN DIEGO — A 29-year-old Cal Fire firefighter passed away Monday morning, the agency announced in a statement. Yaroslav Katkov suffered a medical emergency Sunday while on a training hike with his crew, according to a statement from Cal Fire Director Thom Porter.

Porter’s statement went on to say Katkov was airlifted to Temecula Valley Hospital in critical condition but despite “diligent efforts of medical staff” passed away Monday morning.

The agency said Cal Fire facilities would have flags lowered to half-staff and uniformed personnel would shroud their badges in honor of Katkov.

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of CAL FIRE San Diego Firefighter I Yaroslav Katkov. Please join us in keeping Yaro and his loved ones in your thoughts. #calfire #calfiresandiego...

The full statement from Cal Fire can be seen below.

"I am deeply saddened to report that yesterday CAL FIRE firefighter Yaroslav Katkov, 29, suffered from a medical emergency while on a training hike with his engine crew and passed away this morning despite the diligent efforts of medical staff. He is survived by his mother, father and brother. He was assigned to the CAL FIRE / San Diego County Fire Station 16 in the community of De Luz.

Yaro was airlifted by the CAL FIRE / San Diego County Sheriff Department helicopter and air ambulance to Temecula Valley Hospital in Riverside County in critical condition.

Yaro started his career with CAL FIRE on August 18, 2018 as a seasonal firefighter. Please join me in keeping Yaro and his loved ones in your thoughts."