ENCINITAS, Calif. — After facing several delays during construction, a habitat restoration project in the North County is finally celebrating its completion.

The Cardiff beach Living Shoreline Project is a half-mile of native coastal sand dune habitats complete with a pedestrian walkway. The project broke ground in October 2018 and used excavated sands from the San Elijo Lagoon inlet and existing riprap, or large granite rocks.

Dune construction was finalized with the planting of native dune species, such as beach primrose and red-sand verbena, and the installation of beach access fencing, which delineates public access paths through the dune systems and helps protect the dunes from erosion.

The City of Encinitas along with key agency partners held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning to celebrate the grand opening.