SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards at North County San Diego beaches were warning visitors Thursday about a possible shark in the area. Cardiff State Beach lifeguards received a report of a shark sighting near Tower 11. The reporting party also located an injured seal.

The investigation shows that the sea lion was injured by a shark engaged in feeding activity at around 9:45 a.m.

Adeline Yee from California State Parks issued the following statement on the incident:

"To ensure the safety of our visitors we have posted shark warning signs at all beach access points within a one-mile radius. that's from Tower 10 to Tower 15. The signs will be posted for 24 hours. This is normal protocol. If no additional incidents the signs will be removed by 10 a.m. tomorrow."

Personnel at Encinitas-area beaches were reportedly issuing verbal shark warnings but had not posted signs.