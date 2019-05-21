Frustrated students at Cathedral Catholic High School are protesting a controversial dress code rule they say is unfair. A group of students and parents gathered outside the school Tuesday to stand against a ban on skirts that is set to go into effect next school year.

Last week, it was announced via an email from the school’s principal that skirts would be banned at CCHS because there were allegedly constant problems enforcing the required length. However, some parents and students say that's simply not true.

Just before school Tuesday, their protest took place with dozens in attendance. Many displayed signs calling out the school for basically requiring some students to buy more uniforms. Some also believe the policy is sexist as only female students are being targeted for dress code violations.

Administrators say there has been thousands of hours of suspensions doled out over the issue. However at least one student said that isn't true and claims no suspensions have been handed out.

CCHS parent Michelle Adams said they are upset the school made this decision with no warning.

"My biggest issue is the fact that instead of involving the community they just unilaterally imposed it without any involvement from the people it's affecting - the parents or the students,” said Adams.

The controversial decision prompted the creation of a Change.org petition urging a reversal. As of Tuesday, it had over 2,700 signatures.

Following the public outcry over the ban, CCHS’s principal Kevin Calkin released the statement below to News 8. The school and Calkin have not commented on Tuesday’s protest.

“A dress code is a perennial challenge. It exists for three good reasons: to foster unity, to encourage modesty, and to minimize pressure to conform to particular styles or clothing brands. It applies equally to the young women and young men at our school.

Its purpose is to foster a faith-based environment where students are focused on learning and not on outward appearances.

One of the biggest challenges has been skirt length, and the distraction caused by teachers, administrators and students constantly dealing with it. Starting with the next school year, we have decided to just eliminate the problem and make the standards for male and female students the same. No more skirts means no more conflict over skirt length. Period.

It’s a practical solution to a problem that gets more attention than it’s worth, causes more upset feelings than it’s worth and takes away from why we have a dress code to begin with, which is to have students and faculty pay less attention to fashion and a lot more attention to issues involving faith, character and learning."

In the statement, Calkin did not address a controversial portion of his email to students which read “male faculty feel uncomfortable addressing female students about the length of their skirts, and even female faculty have expressed frustration with the ongoing challenge of dress code. There are challenges with boys too, but nothing that will require a change in options.”