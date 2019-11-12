POWAY, Calif. — A double blow to Bernardo Winery, Southern California’s oldest winery. After being hit hard by Poway’s boil water order it was also targeted by a thief early Tuesday morning.

Bernardo Winery has been in Poway for 130 years and in the Rozzi family for 92 years.

Tuesday was the first day the winery opened since Poway’s boil water order, but when the owners arrived, they realized their family owned business had been vandalized and equipment stolen.

“They [the thief] were very directed in their efforts. They knew what they were looking for,” said Bernardo Winery marketing director, Samantha Nawrocki.

Nawrocki called the thief a Grinch bandit, and according to her, the thief stole $2,400 worth of irrigation copper valves and much more.

Surveillance video showed a man checking out the propane tank under a table.

“It is really strange to steal umbrellas and propane tanks. [He is] very brave. I don’t think I would be that brave if I was burglarizing a place,” said Ross Rizzo Jr., Bernardo Winery president and winemaker.

The man in the surveillance video also destroyed Christmas decorations decking the courtyard, and threw moose nutcracker in the vineyard.

“It is gutting. Our mother was very upset today, too, because she has put her heart and soul into this place,” said Nawrocki.

Not only is it a week before Bernardo Winery’s holiday nights, but last week they had to close and cancer several parties because of Poway’s boil order.

“Being closed for a week was a lot more difficult,” said Rizzo.

“I mean, who does that? It is horrible,” said Nawrocki.

Bernardo Winery owners said the thief came back twice, once at midnight and another around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call San Diego Sheriff’s.