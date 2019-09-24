SAN DIEGO — In preparation for the 2020 Census, the U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting hundreds of temporary in San Diego, the agency said in a news release. The positions are part of the bureau’s “Nonresponse Followup Operation” related to the census.

The agency says the primary purpose of the operation is to count people in person at housing units who have not self-responded to the census questionnaire. Census takers are tasked with visiting the homes and enumerating those households.

The nonresponse operation requires more field workers than any other related to the national population count and ensures a “complete and accurate count,” according to the agency.

The census occurs every 10 years and influences how more than $675 billion from over 100 federal programs are distributed, the bureau reports.

The pay rate for temporary census takers in San Diego is $20.50 per hour.

Those interested can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs. For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020.