SAN DIEGO — Ahead of the wet winter weather months, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will join pothole repair crews Wednesday morning to discuss their performance in resolving the high volume of pothole requests received last year and the city’s continued commitment to improving San Diego’s overall street network.



Following heavy rains last winter, Mayor Faulconer reprioritized resources to nearly triple the number of pothole repair teams and extend their hours to include nights and weekends.

In Fiscal Year 2019, city crews filled nearly 49,000 potholes – far exceeding the average of 32,000 in a typical year. In addition to potholes, Mayor Faulconer has nearly tripled the investment in overall road repair after decades of neglect by past city leaders – hitting his target of fixing 1,000 miles of streets last October two years ahead of schedule.



San Diegans are encouraged to make repair requests through the City’s Get It Done application. Residents can also monitor the street repair progress for themselves at the City’s Streets SD website.