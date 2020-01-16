SAN DIEGO — San Diego City officials will vote on a climate emergency declaration on Thursday. They hope to end what some are calling “climate silence.”

The vote comes as a report says that 2019 was the second warmest year on record. The report put out by NASA and NOAA found that the earth was 1.8 degrees above average. The agencies also say the last five years have been the hottest on record. Experts say the trend is expected to continue.

City leaders hope that by declaring this a climate emergency, it will get residents of San Diego talking.

Over the last three years more than two dozen municipalities in California, including San Francisco, Sacramento and San Jose have all declared a climate emergency.

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli said, “We aren't over the edge yet. We are not past the point where we can't make a better life for ourselves in the future, if we wait too much longer, it's going to be too late.”



City Council member Jennifer Cambell, who supports the emergency declaration, said “The issue that threatens San Diego the most is a warming planet with higher tides, longer droughts and hotter temperatures.”



The City of San Diego has a goal of reaching 100 percent renewable electricity by 2035 or earlier.

The vote is expected to take place at 1 p.m.

