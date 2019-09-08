SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego on Friday began an emergency construction project to stabilize a cliff area and roadway in La Jolla following an analysis by geology experts.

Experts discovered a zone of weakness where a local sea cave called Cook’s Crack is located underneath Coast Boulevard and recommended action be taken. The city immediately shut down the street Thursday evening and initiated an emergency contract to reinforce the cave.

As part of the stabilization project, parts of Cave Street and Coast Boulevard will be temporarily closed for six weeks while work crews fortify a weak point on Coast Boulevard above the sea cave.

City officials said all efforts will be made to accommodate access for nearby residents and businesses in some fashion; however, businesses in the area are already being affected by street closures.

David Heine, who owns The Brockton Villa, said the restaurant typically receives 500 guests on a Friday in the summer, but not today.

The road in front of The Brockton Villa was closed, but at first Heine said he did not know why.

“It took me about three hours to figure out what was going on,” he said.

The Cave Store also saw a decrease in business.

The street closures are making parking a hassle if not nearly impossible to find a spot.

Alex Fuller at Snorkel Rentals said no one told them about the cliffs.

Business owners in the area said they understand the need for safety which in the long term benefits their businesses.