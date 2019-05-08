Del Mar’s north bluff could be getting a makeover. Community leaders are proposing to open up the 17-acre site to the public for the first time. The site is located at the corner of Camino del Mar and Via de la Valle – across the street from a Brigantine Restaurant location.

If approved, the plan would create over a mile of bluff-top walking trails, hotel rooms, a public garden, a beach-access stairway, dog beach and restrooms.

The location is not far from where last week’s fatal Leucadia bluff collapse happened. The developers say when it comes to their plan – especially given Friday’s tragedy – safety is there top priority. Their plan also includes a permanent sand-replenishment fund to protect against bluff erosion.

RELATED: Geologist discusses the science of coastal erosion following Leucadia bluff collapse

RELATED: Mother and daughter killed after Leucadia sea-bluff collapse identified

RELATED: Leucadia beach reopens after deadly bluff collapse

The project has long been a topic of discussion in Del Mar. Initially, developers wanted to create a larger scale development with hundreds of hotel rooms and villas. But, after community complaints they've gone back to the drawing board and are now proposing one-story villas and hotel rooms along with one-and-a-quarter miles of public walking trails, a stairway down to the beach, a public garden, as well as brand new public restrooms.

In order to do that though, they need voters to approve changing the area from a residential zone to a commercial-use property. That measure will be on the ballot for Del Mar residents in March of 2020.

Former Padres star Trevor Hoffman who is a Del Mar resident says he's behind this new, scaled down plan 100%.

The property is currently not accessible to the public. Developers will file their new plan with the city Monday.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated that the plan was for the North Bluff Preserve, however the Preserve is down the hill from the bluff, it is owned by the city and won't be affected by the plan.