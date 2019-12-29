SAN DIEGO — The owner of a popular eatery in Escondido has been hospitalized with serious injuries since she was involved in a motorcycle crash on Dec. 21. Kaitlin Rose Pilsbury runs Rosie’s Café which was featured on an episode of “Restaurant: Impossible” on the Food Network.

After the accident, Kaitlin’s friends and family along with community members and even other restaurant owners have come together to make sure her business is thriving while she recuperates.

A GoFundMe page established to help Kaitlin with medical costs reads in part:



“Her injuries are extensive but she is strong and resilient. She has a long road of healing ahead of her but with your generous donations, we can help take some of the financial hardship out of the equation.”

Rosie’s re-opened for business on Thursday and also began accepting cash donations for Kaitlin. On Sunday, diners packed the place for brunch with many throwing their extra dollars into the donation jar. Rosie’s is located at 117 W. Grand Ave. in Escondido.