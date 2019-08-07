Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to the Del Mar Racetrack, July 17th through September 2nd. Details at DelMarRacing.com.

Check out the upcoming events happening at the Del Mar Racetrack!





SD TACO & BEER FEST & IRATION

Get your tickets now for the San Diego Taco and Beer Festival on Saturday, August 3. 25 of the best taco vendors with be paired with more than 100 local and regional breweries. Watch exciting Luche Libre Mexican wrestling, stop by the interactive photo booth, plus DJ’s, games and more!

GOURMET FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

On Saturday, August 10th, every food truck worth tasting rolls into Del Mar. It’s our 9th annual Gourmet Food Truck Festival and it’s an event of gastronomical proportions. This is your chance to sample international cuisine from 30 world-class truck chefs all while enjoying world-class horse racing. Don’t miss the Gourmet Food Festival this Saturday August 10th at Del Mar.

BLANKET GIVEAWAY & $1 MILLION TVG PACIFIC CLASSIC

Our biggest race and our coolest giveaway make Saturday, August 17 summer’s most epic day. Be there for the $1,000,000 TVG Pacific Classic. Diamond Club members get a colorful, Baja style woven blanket free with track admission. Not a member yet? Don’t worry, you can sign up at the gate and still wrap up your free blanket. With five stakes races and the $750 Betting Challenge, it will be the biggest race day in 80 seasons. Sponsored by TVG.

Graded Stakes

$1,000,000 TVG Pacific Classic (Gr I)

$300,000 Del Mar Oaks (Gr I)

$250,000 Del Mar Handicap (Gr II)

$100,000 Torrey Pines Stakes (Gr III)

$100,000 Green Flash Handicap (Gr III)

TURF & SURF BBQ CHAMPIONSHIP

Join more than 30 of the best BBQ pitmasters in America as they compete to win over your taste buds and $15,000+ in prizes. The Turf & Surf BBQ Championship will satisfy even the most experienced grillers with unlimited BBQ samples and five refreshing beer samples. Indulge in mouthwatering brisket, pork, ribs, chicken, tri-tip, seafood and desserts, then cast your vote to help pick a People’s Choice winner. Go to DelMarRacing.com to get your event ticket which includes track Admission, unlimited BBQ samples, and beer samples.

COUNTRY BEER JAM

Beer aficionados will enjoy award-winning beers, rare and unique specialty crafts and favorites from the San Diego brewing scene. Local brewery reps will be on hand to answer questions about their brewery and beers. Country artists will be playing music throughout the day. Event is free with racetrack admission. Visit DelMarRacing.com to get your tickets.

TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS

The South meets the West in an epic celebration of New Orleans culture at our inaugural Taste of New Orleans Event. Sample authentic Cajun cuisine including gumbo, shrimp po boys, beignets, red beans & rice, jambalaya, plus New Orleans themed drink samplers. This Big Easy experience includes live Cajun music featuring headliner Cowboy Mouth, arts & crafts vendors, kids area and much more.

Your ticket includes:

Track Admission

Racing Program & Tipsheet

Five New Orleans themed drink samplers

Exclusive Trackside Viewing Area

FREE & EASY WEDNESDAYS (Now through August 28th)

Every Wednesday at Del Mar is Free & Easy Wednesday. Get the best deal at Del Mar and enjoy free stretch run admission, a free program, a free seat. Don’t miss out on $3 hot dogs or you can enjoy $3 classic fish tacos or $3 carnitas tacos from the world-famous Brigantine and wash them down with $6 Coors Light pints.

TASTE OF THE TURF CLUB

Every Sunday this summer, experience our exclusive Turf Club Champagne Lunch featuring a special menu prepared by Chef Brian Malarkey. This is truly an experience that can’t be missed as one of San Diego’s most celebrated chefs brings his talents trackside every Sunday. $100 gains you admission and a table in the private Turf Club* for the race day, where Malarkey’s custom menu will include a choice of appetizer, entrée, dessert, and bottomless mimosas – all included in the $100 price.

*Turf Club dress code applies.