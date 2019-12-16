Win a family four-pack of tickets to the San Diego International Auto Show, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from January 1 – 5, 2020. The San Diego International Auto Show features more than 400 of the newest models – including a dozen test drives, exotics, automotive products and much more! Plus -- check out this year’s Low Rider Exhibit, the SDG&E Ener-G Station and bring the kids on Sunday, January 5 for “Family Day!” The San Diego International Auto Show. Where the Cars are the Stars™. To purchase tickets, visit www.sdautoshow.com