Nine-time Grammy winner and legendary trumpet player Herb Alpert has continued to sell out shows nationwide alongside his wife, Grammy-winning vocalist Lani Hall, since they began touring together in 2006. Top 40 singles include "The Lonely Bull," "The Mexican Shuffle," "A Taste of Honey," "This Guy's In Love With You" and "Rise." On the heels of the October 2018 release of Alpert’s latest album Music Volume 3, these music icons perform an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, some classic Tijuana Brass and Brazil '66 songs, as well as many surprises. An exciting show from two legendary performers! For more information visit Herb Alpert Concert.